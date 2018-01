(WSPA) – The USDA has announced a recall of Member’s Mark Casa Di Bertacchi Italian Style Beef Meatballs.

They may be contaminated with Listeria.

They are made by Rich Products Corporation and sold in:

Alabama

Florida

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia.

They are the 6 pound bags and have a “Best if Used By” date of Dec. 17, 2018 and lot code of 15507251.

If you have this product you should throw it away or return it where you bought it.