SC gov: Tax cuts boosting state’s prosperity



COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Gov. Henry McMaster says South Carolina is at the “dawn of a new prosperity,” thanks to tax cut proposals at the state and federal levels.

In his first State of the State address, the Republican said Wednesday that his state is on the cusp of increased economic prosperity, in part due to tax cuts recently signed into law by President Donald Trump.

McMaster also touted his own executive budget plan, which proposes cutting $2.2 billion cumulatively in taxes over the next five years. State officials have said the plan would ultimately reduce state revenue by more than $750 million a year.

McMaster’s first State of the State address comes on the one-year anniversary of his swearing in to replace Nikki Haley. Trump has endorsed his bid for a first full term.