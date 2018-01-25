SLED: No dash cam video of officer involved shooting

GREER, SC (WSPA) – The State Law Enforcement Division continues to investigate a shooting that sent a Greer police officer and another man to the hospital.

The officer was released from the hospital today.

The man the officer shot is expected to be survive but is still being treated at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Police say the officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle near the corner of J. Verne Smith Parkway and Victor Avenue Extension just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Thom Berry with SLED says the officer was struck by the vehicle and the driver was shot more than once, but it’s unknown exactly how many times.

According to release from SLED, there is no dash cam video of the incident.

Lt. Patrick Fortenberry with Greer Police tells 7 News dash cams “normally activate when an officer activates blue lights. Since this was a suspicious vehicle the blue lights were not activated, which in turn, the dash cam video did not engage and record.”

Fortenberry says all Greer officers are equipped with body cameras and the officer did have one on.

Berry with SLED says he does not know if the body cam captured the incident.

In 2017, there were 49 officer involved shootings statewide. In the first month of 2018, according to SLED, there have been 5. That means South Carolina is already on track to outpace last year’s number of incidents.

Last Sunday in Woodruff an off duty Laurens County deputy shot a suspect during a chase. Investigators say the suspect pointed a gun at the officer.

Last week in York County four officers were shot responding to a domestic disturbance call. One deputy died.