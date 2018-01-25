Spartanburg man sentenced to 25 years for strangulation death

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for strangulation death of a local woman.

According to a news release from the solicitor’s office, Alexander R. Matthews, 48, was sentenced after he was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and third-degree arson.

Matthews must serve 85 percent of the prison sentence before he is eligible for release.

On June 17, 2014, Willie Mae Gray, 63, died of strangulation and blunt force trauma at her home.

It was later determined that Matthews set her home on fire before leaving the scene.

Firefighters were able to pull Gray from the home and tried to revive her.

Investigators developed Matthews as a suspect after being told he smelled of smoke after the fire.

According to the release, Matthews lived close to the crime scene.

He was charged with the murder in Feb. 2016 after DNA evidence collected from the victim was matched back to him.

According to the release, Matthews had a previous criminal history, which included voluntary manslaughter, second-degree burglary and violation of probation.