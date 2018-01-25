Special meeting Friday regarding Spartanburg Co. courthouse

Related Coverage Council chairman responds to mold remediation complaints

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County leaders will be discussing the courthouse during a special meeting Friday.

Dr. Rev. Keith McDaniel of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church was one of the pastors speaking out at this week’s Spartanburg County Council meeting about the safety of courthouse employees.

“Social issues, environmental issues, health issues are theological issues,” said Rev. McDaniel. “God cares not only about our souls but about our living conditions.”

Courthouse workers complained fumes from the chemicals used to clean up mold were making them sick.

“Right now I’ll demonstrate the product for you,” said Council Chairman Horton before spraying Chloraseptic brand throat spray into his mouth during an interview with 7 News in December. “Reporter: that’s the product being used to clean the mold right now? Horton: that’s the product being used to clean mold at the courthouse.”

Rev. McDaniel said he toured the courthouse, and heard complaints from staffers first hand.

“The second specific question I asked on Monday night was how they can show greater concern and care for the people that work and access that building – not to make fun of them, not to spray Chloraseptic in their throat,” said Rev. McDaniel.

County leaders called a special meeting about the courthouse Friday morning.

Council will meet for executive session at 9:00 a.m. before the special meeting at 9:30 a.m. where they’ll take any necessary votes.

“I saw it on the news this [Thursday] morning and that’s how I found out,” said Clerk of Court Hope Blackley. “It’s disappointing. I like to be in the know and I’ve tried my best to be transparent.”

According to executive session agenda, council will get “legal advice subject to attorney-client privilege related to the replacement of the Spartanburg County Courthouse.”

Blackley said air quality tests passed for the probate area, and a judge’s chambers.

“We have a family court courtroom that’s still down. We’ve got a family court chamber that’s not occupied and they’ve been relocated. We’ve got a circuit court chambers that’s under remediation,” said Blackley.

Blackley says she hopes council can address their current issues before a new courthouse is built in the next few years with money from a one percent sales tax.

“I’m looking forward to moving past this and getting in the new facility but in the meantime I cannot ignore the concerns that are presented to me,” said Blackley.

7News will be covering Friday’s meeting.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will inspect the courthouse next week.