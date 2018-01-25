Students hope to earn Michelin scholarship at S.C.C

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– Students at Spartanburg Community College can now apply to a scholarship program that will pay for their tuition, fees and books.

The school says the program is an exceptional “Learn and Earn” opportunity for those interested in a great career in manufacturing with Michelin.

Students will earn a college credential and get hands on training through paid part-time work at the Michelin Spartanburg manufacuring plant throughout the semester.

The partnership between Spartanburg Community College and Michelin may lead to an offer of full-time employment after successful completion, providing all hiring criteria met.

Part-time work at Michelin will be 28 hours per week and classes will be nine credit hours.

To learn more about the criteria you must meet to be considered follow this link: https://www.sccsc.edu/michelin/