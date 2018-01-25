Tons of dirt convert the Well for Monster Jam in Greenville

Related Coverage Monster Jam Roars Into Greenville

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – The Well in Greenville is becoming The Mound on Thursday morning.

Crews are spreading some 1,300 yards of dirt on the floor of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena for the Monster Jam performances Friday and Saturday.

We’re told crews will use 60 to 80 truck loads of dirt to build obstacles and provide the surface for the monster truck racing and freestyle competitions. Entries including the Grave Digger, Master of Disaster and Nitro Menace are scheduled to be there.

The dirt used for Monster Jam is stored at a facility and is reused each year when the show comes to town.

Performances are scheduled Friday at 7:00 p.m. plus Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

You can get ticket information by clicking here