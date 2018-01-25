United Way offering free tax prep services to those who qualify

(WSPA) Spartanburg Co

The United Way of the Piedmont is offering you a chance to have your taxes done for free.

It’s a service, organizers said, isn’t used by as many families as it could be.

You must have a total family household income of $66,000 or less and you can meet with a trained volunteer or do your taxes online.

VITA is a regional service supporter by many United Ways.

In Spartanburg County there are more than 69 thousand households that qualify, making $60,000 a year or less. That’s 64 % of all households in the county.

In Cherokee County there’s more than 15,000 households that qualify which is about 73 % and the percentage is the same in Union County where 8,000 households qualify.

VITA representatives said they only prepared about 2700 returns last year saved clients 700,000 and gave nearly 4 million in returns to clients.

Here’s what you need to bring with you.

Social Security cards and/or ITIN cards for taxpayer, spouse and dependents listed on the return

Photo ID for taxpayer and spouse (if married filing jointly)

Birth dates for taxpayer, spouse and dependents.

All income statements: W-2, 1099, 1099-R, So cial Security Benefits Statement and other income sources

Tuition Statement (1098-T) and related expenses from college or technical school

Statement from Child Care Provider (includes total paid and tax ID number)

Affordable Care Act Statements: Form 1095-A, B or C

A copy of last year’s return, if available

Bank account number and routing number (for direct deposit of any refund)



Sites:

o CC Woodson Mondays 9-1

o The George Fridays 9-1

o Middle Tyger Community Center Mondays 3-7

o New Day Clubhouse Tuesdays 4-7

o Upstate Family Resource Center Tuesdays 1-6

o SCC Downtown Thursdays 4-8

o Cyrill Westside Library every other Saturday starting 2/1010:30-3:30 Make an appointment- 8645822975

MyFreeTaxes.com

Uwpiedmont.com/VITA2018 Make an appointment- 8645822975