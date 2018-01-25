VTech Lights & Lullabies travel mobiles recalled

(WSPA) – VTech has recalled their Lights & Lullabies travel mobiles, according to a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission report.

According to report, the clamp, which attaches the mobile to a crib rail could potentially break and fall on a child causing injury.

The mobiles, which are sold in blue and pink, have model numbers of 80-503000 (blue) and 80-503050 (pink).

According to the report, the pink mobiles were sold exclusively on Amazon.com, while the other mobiles were sold at Kmart, Walmart and zulily.com from Feb. 2017 through Nov. 2017 for approximately $25.

The mobile reportedly has a white and pink or white and blue plastic arm that attaches to the side of a crib and has three star attachments that hang from the top. It

According to the report, there is also a music button on the mobile that plans music, nature sounds and nursery rhymes.

No injuries have been reported, but VTech has received six reports of the clamp cracking.

Anyone who has purchased the travel mobiles should stop using the mobiles and call VTech for a refund or a replacement, according to the report.

For more information about the recall, click here.