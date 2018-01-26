Funeral set today for fallen soldier from Upstate

Related Coverage Soldier with ties to Greenville County dies in Iraq

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)–A soldier who died in Iraq earlier this month will be laid to rest in Spartanburg.

Funeral services for Army Spc. Javion Sullivan will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Spartanburg.

Sullivan, 24, died Jan. 8 from a non-combat related incident that’s under investigaiton, according to the Department of Defense.

Sullivan served with the 16th Signal Company, 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade. He lived in the Fort Mill area and is survived by family who call the Upstate home.

Sullivan leaves behind a and daughter, according to an obituary.

Sullivan will be buried at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Greer.