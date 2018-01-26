Gaffney leaders interview police chief candidates

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – The City of Gaffney is trying to find a new police chief.

City council members interviewed candidates at a special meeting Friday and spent more than 2 hours in executive session.

“The candidates are good. We’re extremely fortunate,” said Councilman Bernard Smith. “It’s going to be a tough decision for the council.”

The candidates include Gaffney Police Department Captain Chris Skinner, North Miami Police Commander Scott Croye, and Abingdon, Virginia Police Chief Phillip Sullivan. They were selected after city staff narrowed the field of applicants to three finalists.

Croye was previously interviewed by council before Friday’s meeting and didn’t attend, according to city administrator James Taylor.

A fourth candidate also addressed City Council during the special meeting. Mayor Henry Jolly said he was William Mauldin with the Department of Homeland Security.

Councilman Smith says the new chief needs to help rid the city of its “no snitching” mentality.

“I couldn’t believe it come to a southern city like gaffney. If you see something you need to talk to the appropriate authorities. That’s our biggest challenge here in gaffney as of right now,” said Smith. “Hopefully whoever becomes the chief can get that relationship to where we can start being more open and talk to one another. They’ve got to work with us as the city police department just as we have to work with them.

He said council set a salary range of $50,000 to $70,000.

They’ll vote on a new chief during the next meeting February 5th.

Former chief Richard Turner retired at the end of 2017.