Gvl Co. condemned motel had past issues

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A condemned Greenville County motel that displaced dozens, had multiple issues in the past, according to code enforcement records.

Code enforcement inspected the Economy Inn on Augusta Road Tuesday after receiving dozens of calls from people staying there.

The inspection revealed holes in the floor that showed the room below, wires exposed, balconies that were crumbling, along with other major hazards.

Greenville County Councilman Ennis Fant stated during a news conference on Thursday that the motel had been inspected 20 times since 2006. Right now code enforcement only does business inspections when there’s a complaint or when there’s a known issue.

7 News asked for the past 4 inspection reports for the Economy Inn which showed inspections in April and December of 2015 and March and July of 2016. Although the violations from July of 2016 were closed in August of 2016, code enforcement returned in October of 2017, checking the water heater and fire alarms.

March 12th 2016, Arthur Grubbs died in his Economy Inn motel room after his mattress caught on fire. There was not an inspection for another 4 months, and it did not note any checks of smoke detectors.

Grubbs’ son, along with his lawyers Field and Tommy Dunaway, have filed a lawsuit against Economy Inn, stating that the smoke detectors didn’t work in his room.

Council Chair Butch Kirven stated he would be talking with area fire departments to see if they could begin yearly checks at businesses to make sure there are no issues.

Clarification:

We have updated this original story. The original story stated that the motel had not been inspected in a year and a half. The reports are clear that an inspector did a follow up appointment on October of 2017 to check the water heater and some fire alarms.