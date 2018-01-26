Help ID man accused of check fraud at Greenville Publix

GREENVILLE,SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police are searching for a man who allegedly wrote fake checks and presented ID’s of deceased people at an area grocery store last year.

According to a police department incident report, officers were called to Publix, located on South Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville on Nov. 7,2017, in reference to a reported check fraud.

Officers said the suspect reportedly used the victim’s account information, put it in a check and cashed the check at the store.

Anyone who can help police identify the suspect pictured is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.