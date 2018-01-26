Help ID man accused of sticking phone under woman’s dress at Ross

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police are trying to locate a man who reportedly stuck a phone under female’s dress at an area department store.

According to a Greenville Police Department news release, officers responded to case of possible voyeurism at Ross, 1125 Woodruff Road, on Wednesday.

An investigation revealed that the man pictured followed the female around the store and then stuck the phone under her dress.

The man had a beard and was wearing a gray sweater jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.