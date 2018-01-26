Hometown Spotlight: Clinton Coach of the Year

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA)–Hometown Spotlight 7 News is in Clinton this week where a coach is being recognized for his good work on and off the football field.

Varsity Football Coach Andrew Webb is nominated for the Don Shula Coach of the Year award after winning the Carolina Panthers Coach of the Year award. Each NFL team chooses an outstanding coach for their achievement and good character.

Webb was nominated by Clinton High School Principal Maureen Tiller and other staff members for his dedication to the community, integrity and other positive qualities.

Coach Webb has held events to raise awareness for those with cancer, veterans and the women who play a huge role in the lives of athletes.

Coach Webb attended Clinton High School, was a ball boy and now mentors many of the players on the team.

Tune in on January 28th before the Pro Bowl to find out if Coach Webb takes home the title and money for his school.