If you need a ride to work SC Works has a program for you

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County residents can now take advantage of a new program through SC Works.

A grant has allowed SC Works to partner with Spartanburg Regional to give people rides to and from work.

You can only get a ride through this service if you work a night or morning shift. SC works says regular 9-5 shifts are not available due to the availability of other public transit options.

SC Works’ mission is to connect people with prospective employers, but they say once people get the job one problem is keeping the job. They say one barrier to long lasting employment is the access to transportation.

You can have any type of job in Spartanburg County and express a need for a ride and SC Works will help you.

Each bus can fit 12 people, but if more than 12 people need a ride more buses will be available. SC Works will hold a job fair on January 30th from 11 am to 1 pm at the CC Woodson Center.

There will be a few employers at the job fair who will be ready to interview job prospects. You can also talk to SC Works about a transportation plan.

If you already have a job and need a ride call Deivis Henao at SC Works.