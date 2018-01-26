‘It’s here and it’s thriving’: Human trafficking the target of a new campaign by the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office

GREENVILLE CO., – The Greenville County Sheriff’s office is rolling out a new campaign in February, geared toward raising awareness of human trafficking in the Upstate.

“Our victims and are traffickers follow the money,” explained Jonathan Bastoni, a Master Deputy at the Greenville County Sheriff’s office. “Pimp controlled prostitution is fueled by people with disposable income.”

According to Bastoni, economic growth in Greenville is drawing high numbers of businessmen and women to the area for work.

With money coming in, pimps have been bringing prostitutes to the area, targeting wealthier individuals.

“You don’t see it as much in the low income neighborhoods because people don’t have that kind of money. We’re talking hundreds and hundreds of dollars to pay for this,” said Bastoni.

There are about 9,000 hotel rooms in the city of Greenville, and that’s where a lot of human trafficking takes place, Bastoni explained. Even in the nicer hotels downtown.

“You would never imagine it, not here in Greenville County. But it’s here and it’s thriving,” said Martine Wilder who works in Community Relations at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilder is leading a new campaign with the goal of further education staff at hotels and local businesses about what to look for when a pimp or patron comes through.

In 2017, nearly 50% of human trafficking cases were reported out of Greenville County; the highest numbers in the state, according to the Attorney General’s office.

“We want to really make sure to put forth an effort like never before this year, to say we know what’s going on, and we’re going to do whatever it takes to stop it,” said Wilder.

The Sheriff’s office is also looking into creating a hotline for victims to call, as well as for community members to dial to give tips.