Ivanka Trump in the Upstate today

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–The first daughter is visiting Greenville to talk tax reform with U.S. Sen. Tim Scott.

Ivanka Trump and Scott will meet with local women to discuss the tax reform bill, according to a news release issued by Scott’s office.

The event will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Poinsett Hotel on S. Main Street.

Trump, advisor to President Donald Trump, is expected to discuss the expansion of the Child Tax Credit that doubled the credit for parents to $2,000.

The Greenville News reports Trump’s plane is scheduled to arrive at GSP International Airport just after 10 a.m. Friday.