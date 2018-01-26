Ivanka Trump visits Greenville and talks taxes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The First Daughter of the United States visited Greenville Friday afternoon speaking to a couple hundred women at the Westin Poinsett hotel for an invite-only event.

Sen. Tim Scott invited Trump to the Upstate. The two were also accompanied by other South Carolina lawmakers, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Trey Gowdy. They two spoke extensively about the child tax credits which were doubled with the new bill.

“We’ve also expanded the number of people that will be able to get the benefit very dramatically,” Trump said. “Now for individuals making $200,000 and under and for families making $400,000 and under, so really it’s an acknowledgement that all families need that extra benefit.”

Sen. Scott says he worked closely with Trump on the bill.

“The IRS has indicated that 9 out of 10 employees will see more money in their paychecks, how you mitigate that I’m not sure, but I will say this, when you do your taxes in April of next year because of the doubling of the standard deduction, you will have more resources available…When you see hundreds of thousands of employees getting their pay increase, it kind of sells itself,” Scott said.



However, not everyone was sold. A couple dozen people gathered outside the hotel during the event to protest against the tax bill among other topics.

“The tax reform bill was nothing more than an avenue to have the rich again receive more and the poor less,” said Edmond Cass, an archbishop with the Progressive Catholic Church.

Sen. Scott also commented on the ability for lawmakers to reach an agreement before the February 8th deadline. He says he’s optimistic they will be able to do so.