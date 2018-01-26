Lockdown lifted at high school in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A lockdown at Innovative High School in Henderson County has been lifted and the school is resuming its normal schedule.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the high school, located on the Blue Ridge Community College campus, was placed under a precautionary lockdown after a threat was found written on a bathroom wall.

The sheriff’s office, along the Blue Ridge Community College, the Blue Ridge Community College Police Department and the Henderson County Public Schools, is investigating the threat.

According to the release, all students were safe.