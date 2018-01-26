Man accused of child sex crimes in Laurens

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – Laurens Police Department officers arrested a man Thursday on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a police department news release, officers were called by investigators with the attorney general’s office in connection with the Internet Crimes Against Children that a man — later identified as Donald Ruff — was being investigated for child pornography related charges.

Laurens Police detectives met with agents on Thursday and a search warrant was executed at Ruff’s home in Laurens.

He was arrested later and charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor – 2nd degree, and 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor- 3rd degree.

Police said several electronic devices were seized as evidence from Ruff’s home.

He was being held at the Laurens County Detention Center without bond.

An investigation into this case is ongoing.