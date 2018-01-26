Man arrested after shooting, burglary in Greer

GREER, SC (WSPA) – A man has been after a burglary and shooting at a Greer home, according to police.

Ahkeem Jabarr “AJ” Rector, 26, is charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and Burglary 1st degree.

Police say they found him on Jan. 26 and he refused to come of of a home.

Crisis Negotiators were able to get him to surrender after a short time.

Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 14 at an apartment in the 200 block of Biblebrook Dr.

The warrants say he threatened one of the people inside the apartment with a gun.

The victim tried to subdue Rector by grabbing him from behind and they both fell to the ground.

When they both regained their footing, Rector shot the victim in the side, according to the warrant.

Crime

