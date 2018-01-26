Man found guilty of 2016 murder of girlfriend, gets life in prison

ABBEVILLE, SC (WSPA) – An Iva, SC man was sentenced to life in prison Friday after an Abbeville County jury found him guilty in the November 2016 death of his long-time girlfriend.

According to a news release from Solicitor’s Office, Charles Tillman, 48, was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The jury reportedly deliberated for just over two hours.

According to the release, Circuit Judge Frank Addy sentenced Tillman to life in prison after hearing from the victim’s father and Tillman’s lawyer.

On Nov. 8, 2016, Tillman reportedly called 911 around 6 p.m. reporting that his girlfriend — Christie Lynn Stutler, 30 — had shot herself while he was at work.

An investigation by the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Tillman beat Stutler, and then shot her with a .22 caliber rifle.

“Domestic killers have plagued our state for far too long, “Solicitor Stumbo said after the jury returned the verdict. “The fantastic teamwork by Sheriff (Ray) Watson’s investigators and our prosecutors ensured that this batterer-turned-killer received the justice that he deserves.