ANDERSON CO, SC (WSPA) – Just days after a stomach bug surfaced at an Anderson County school, even more kids are missing class.

Calhoun Academy of the Arts officials told us that 248 students have the bug now, which is up almost 50 from Thursday.

District 5 said fewer teachers have the virus and said a cleaning crew has been brought in to help stop the spread of the illness in the building.

School officials said they hope Calhoun Academy can get back to normal by Monday.