Spartanburg’s first rooftop restaurant and bar is now open to the public! Called Level 10, it’s the latest restaurant from the Rick Erwin Dining Group, but the first to offer rooftop views, both indoor and outdoor. The menu, crafted by Chef Mark Grasso, features international and southern dishes to appeal to guests of the AC Hotel Spartanburg staying in levels below. Jennifer Martin has a look at what’s on the menu.

