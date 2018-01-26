SC Lottery isn’t paying out just yet; commission wants independent review of “glitch”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA)– The South Carolina Education Lottery Commission still hasn’t decided whether or not it will pay out close to $36 million in lottery winnings due to a glitch on Christmas Day. Right now members are calling for an independent review to find out how the error happened in the first place.

“What caused these tickets to be printed or produced and once the commission has the information they’ll be able to decide whether the facts occur here lead them to decide whether the tickets cannot be paid or they can be paid,” elaborated Tim Madden, legal counsel for the lottery.

O n Christmas Day a special holiday game printed out multiple winning tickets for cash prizes of $500 and up. Wi nners want to cash in, but the law says the lottery cannot pay out winnings earned because of an error. So now the commission has to decide what kind of “error” forfeits a ticket?

But some players aren’t satisfied with how the commission is handling things. “It’s the responsibility of the South Carolina Education Lottery to take care of those people and the problem they themselves caused,” said Greg Nelson.

The potential winners aren’t the only people with money at stake. Lottery profits pay for scholarships for students to attend college in state. And with the lottery now potentially on the hook for an unexpected $36 million, the scholarships could take a hit.

When asked if the payout would effect scholarships, Madden replied, “It depends on what the lottery makes the year of the pay out.” The commission wants an independent review completed by a gaming agency to find the source of the error but players of the game say they shouldn’t be penalized for the lotteries mistake. The lottery says this contract with the gaming company for the holiday cash add a play started in October. The game was set to end in March, but since the glitch the game has been stopped.