Spartanburg Co. Sonic employee charged with assault

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg Co. Sonic employee was charged with assault after fighting with a manager at the restaurant on Wednesday.

According to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office report, Stepheny Leigh Newberry, 21, got into an argument with the manager, who asked Newberry to work on getting food out faster.

Newberry asked the manager for the general manager’s phone number and name, and then after the manager said she could have it, Newberry said she needed to leave to go to the bathroom.

According to the report, the manager told her to go ahead and mentioned that she was the only cook, and Newberry reportedly started cursing at the manager.

The manager then reportedly told Newberry to leave the restaurant and when Newberry clocked out, she walked by the manager and threw a drink on her.

Video surveillance at the store showed Newberry throwing a drink on the manager as she walked out.

The video also showed the manager running up behind Newberry and started to hit her in the back, and the two began to fight.

Newberry and the manager end up on the floor of the restaurant and another employee removes his skates and breaks up the fight.

According to the report, Newberry leaves the business and then returns to the door, where she and manager begin to argue again before she leaves.