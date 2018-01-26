Spartanburg County Council votes to explore moving Courthouse employees sooner than planned

A major change in plans for a courthouse plagued with mold problems. Today, Spartanburg County Council voted to hire a firm to look into moving operations out of the building.

So, what’s behind the move?

For one, complaints from courthouse workers about mold and cleanup chemicals aren’t slowing down.

Also, there are no Federal or State indoor air quality standards for mold, so workers may never feel safe no matter how much testing is done.

That all means less than a year from now Spartanburg County residents could be called for jury duty at a very different looking courthouse.

And for the 250 employees there, moving day may come sooner than expected.

Friday Spartanburg County Council voted to contract with Justice Planning Associates a consulting firm tasked with finding a new space for the 250 courthouse workers, and fast.

“This is going to be a very excellerated planning process, it’s going to be a very excellerated design process,” said Mike Thomas with Justice Planning Associates.

It’s a move that responds to the urgent pleas, heard at Monday’s County Council meeting.

At that meeting former SC State Rep Harold Mitchell Jr. was one of the community leaders who spoke out.

He said Monday, “I’m asking you that you please carefully consider instead of remediation, the relocation.”

The cost of moving is still unknown.

“We spent over a million dollars trying to fix the (mold) problem and to continue to spend that money on a courthouse that’s going to be demolished is really something we’ve got to decide, OK, is this what we need to do, or do we need to have some kind of benefit to the people who work there, temporarily relocating them and a benefit to the project. I think that’s a fantastic win, if we can get it done and get it done for the right price,” said Councilman Roger Nutt.

Until now, the designs for the new structure have been limited to the areas around the current courthouse. But relocating the workers means this building can be demolished which gives architects more flexibility.

And for the Clerk of Court Hope Blackley who first asked Council to consider relocation back in 2014, today’s motion is welcome.

“We’re making some strides. I look forward to being as involved as I can,” said Blackley.

The move is not going to be easy, you’re talking about moving not just all the furniture and computers, but a lot of sensitive documents so the planning has to be precise.

The consulting firm said it will work to have more details on possible locations by the next Council meeting February 19.