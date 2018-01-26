Suspect ID’d in Gaffney fatal shooting

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigators have identified the murder suspect in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday in Gaffney.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, investigators are searching for Salavador Marquez, of Charlotte, NC.

We reported earlier this week that Matthew Markess Littlejohn, 33, of Boiling Springs, died following a shooting early Tuesday morning at Suminoe Textile of America just off Interstate 85.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a victim told deputies they were followed from a gas station on Shelby Highway by a suspect who opened fire on them as they drove north on Highway 18.

Deputies said Littlejohn continued onto Highway 329 and stopped at Commerce Drive.

Littlejohn later died at the scene.

They developed Marquez as a suspect after obtaining video footage from a local convenience store of a vehicle and a person of interest.

According to the release, the suspect’s vehicle was recovered in Charlotte, NC late Thursday night, and is currently being processed for evidence

Marquez remains on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the release, Marquez is 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or Inv. Tim Brasier at 864-489-4722.