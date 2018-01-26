Teen exposed allergic girl to pineapple, charged with assault

BUTLER, PA (WCMH) — Police say a teenager has been charged with assault after she intentionally gave a high five with pineapple juice on her hand to a classmate who is allergic to the fruit.

“This was an intentional act,” said Lt. Matt Pearson of the Butler Township Police told WPXI. “They sat at the lunch table right next to her and talked about doing it. Some had reservations, but they went through with it.”

According to police, two 14-year-old girls and a 13-year-old girl were playing the “high five” game in Butler County when one of them soaked her hand in pineapple juice and intentionally approached the 14-year-old victim.

Police say the reason this case is considered a crime is because everybody at the school knew the girl had the allergy. The district had educated the students on the allergy and pineapple was not allowed on the menu.

Another student heard what the girls had done and immediately told the victim what had happened. The victim went to the school nurse for an Epipen but was rushed to the hospital instead where she recovered.

The 14-year-old girl who gave the victim the high five has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, simple assault, reckless endangerment, harassment and disorderly conduct. The other two girls were charged with criminal conspiracy, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, according to WPXI.