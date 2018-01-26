Transylvania Co. deputy involved in crash, found at fault

TRANSYLVANIA CO, SC (WSPA) – Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was involved in a crash in Asheville Thursday night.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Sgt. Trevor Queen was responding to Mission Hospital to identify the victims of a dog attack and collect statements.

Queen had his blue lights and the siren activated on his cruiser while traveling to the hospital. While approaching the intersection of Biltmore Avenue and Lodge Street, Queen had a red light but proceeded through the light as another vehicle was approaching the same intersection.

The deputy’s cruiser and vehicle crashed into each other in the intersection.

Both the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries in the crash.

An investigation determined that Queen was at fault in the crash. Charges have not yet been filed.

An internal investigation is also being conducted by the sheriff’s office’s Professional Standards Division to determine what, if any, policies were violated.