Two accused in Anderson Co. home burglary

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested following an early morning burglary at a home in Anderson County on Friday.

According to an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to a home on Marina Road in reference to a burglary around 8:45 a.m.

Deputies made contact with the homeowner who said she was unable to get into her home because the front door was barricaded.

She added that she also heard noises coming from inside.

Deputies then saw an open sliding glass door in the back of the home and after clearing the home they saw a man and woman running from the area.

William Brad Goodwin, 37, of Belton, SC and Sharlie Wentzky Mcgill, 43, of Anderson, SC, were arrested and each charged with second-degree burglary.

Goodwin and Mcgill were taken to the Anderson County Detention Center, where they were being held pending a bond hearing.