Vigil honors murder victim as hunt continues for suspect

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Bundled up on a cold night, people gathered together to celebrate a life lost to violence.

“He was like more of a big brother than just my cousin,” said Bilaisha Tanner. “He always told me to pursue my dreams.”

Her mother, Carla Tanner, says it’s been a tiresome past few days as her family grieves the death of her nephew, Matthew Littlejohn, 33.

“Everyone is really sad and hurt,” she said.

Littlejohn was found shot to death in a car on Commerce Drive just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Littlejohn’s passenger wasn’t hit and tells deputies someone started shooting up their car after they left the Circle K gas station at Pleasant School Road and drove north on Highway 18.

Authorities say a man seen on surveillance video is now a murder suspect. His name is Salvador Marquez. The car they believed Marquez was driving was found in Charlotte where he’s from.

“All of us were like relieved,” said Tanner. “Sheriff Mueller – they really did an excellent job.”

They’re relieved to move a step forward as they used a celebration of his life to help save another.

“Matthew had a great life,” said Put Down The Guns Now Young People founder, Jack Logan. The organization hosted the vigil.

Gaffney Councilman Bernard Smith spoke during the vigil, saying the violence needs to stop and not just by law enforcement.

“We’ve got to come together as a community and be willing to talk, be willing to say yes I saw so and so,” said Smith.

As they continue seeking justice for Littlejohn’s death the family hopes someone will speak up.

“I pray and I ask the community and anyone who knows who this suspect is to come forward because we need justice,” said Tanner.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information that could help solve the case you can call Crime Stoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigators Tim Brasier 864-489-4722. You can remain anonymous.