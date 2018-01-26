Weekend Events for Jan. 26-28

(WSPA) — Eat, drink and be merry this weekend! Food and drink events are happening in the Upstate.

Head to Spartanburg on Saturday for the 8th annual So You Think You Can Cook Chili Cook Off. It’s at the Country Club of Spartanburg Saturday night at 7 p.m. Fifteen teams will cook up their best chili and you can taste each one. Tickets cost $75 at the door and proceeds benefit the Walker Foundation and the S.C. School for the Deaf and Blind.

Brewery 85 is turning four and they’re celebrating with specialty beers on tap and food trucks. It’s all happening at their huge warehouse space in Greenville on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Ink N Ivy is hosting the Winey Grapes Festival from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Try over 100 different wines from all over the world. As you sip you can shop from local artists and vendors. They’ll have music as well. General admission is $45.