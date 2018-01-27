Anderson Co. ambulance rear-ended in collision

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A MedShore ambulance was struck from behind while responding to a call early Saturday morning.

According to Greg Shore, Anderson County Coroner and CEO of MedShore, a car ran into the back of an ambulance on Pearman Dairy Rd. near Old Pearman Dairy Rd. around 2 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle that rear-ended the ambulance suffered minor injuries and the two paramedics in the ambulance reported back pain after the collision. All of the people involved were treated and have been released from the hospital following treatment.

Another ambulance finished the call the original EMS team was responding to.

The damaged emergency vehicle will need repairs. The car that rear-ended the ambulance was totaled.

Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash.