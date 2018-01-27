Deputies hold church security seminars in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office held its second of five free church security and active assailant seminars, Saturday.

The seminars are being held for what the Sheriff’s Office says is growing demand for protective measures at houses of worship across the country.

The half-day sessions are for those interested in developing or enhancing their security teams and responding to active situations.

Deputies from Anderson County teach the seminars on topics ranging from suspicious behavior and church safety plans to first aid.

Saturday’s seminar took place at Welfare Baptist Church in Belton.

Here is a list of the upcoming seminars:

February 3, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Marathon Baptist Church

315 Roe Road

Greenville, SC 29611

March 17, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Mt. Bethel Baptist Church

2603 Due West Highway

Belton, SC 29627

February 10, 2018 – 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

New Holly Light Baptist Church

6300 SC187 North

Anderson, SC 29625