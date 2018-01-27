ETSU Stays Undefeated in SoCon Play With a 75-62 Win at Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – The Wofford men’s basketball team lost its first home game since the season opener on Nov. 10, falling 75-62 to ETSU on Saturday night in Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

The loss snaps a seven game win streak for the Terriers. Wofford falls to 15-6 on the season and 6-2 in Southern Conference play, while ETSU improves to 18-4 and remains undefeated (9-0) atop the conference.

Wofford’s Fletcher Magee led all scorers with 21 points. Matthew Pegram got the start and finished with 10 points and four rebounds. Senior Derrick Brooks led all players with eight rebounds. He also notched seven points in 24 minutes of play.

The game was close throughout the first half. The first team either team led by five of more came with 8:26 to go when ETSU’s Jalan McCloud sunk a three off a pass from Desonta Bradford. The Bucs stretched the lead to eight, but Wofford cut it back to four with just under three to go when Magee nailed a three of his own, one of five he would make on the night. However, the Bucs responded with two made free throws by Mladen Armus and a jumper by Bradford. Magee made a jumper with 43 seconds to cut it to six, and the Bucs led 38-32 at the break.

Brooks hit a jumper to start the second half and made it a four point game. A three by Bradford at 14:27 put ETSU up 48-38 and gave the Bucs their first double-digit lead of the game. Wofford cut it to five three separate times over a three minute span midway through the second half, but ETSU always answered. The Bucs had three threes over a three minute span to push their lead back to double-digits and led by as many as 14 down the stretch to win 75-62.

Bradford led ETSU with 17 points, 13 of which came in the second half. McCloud followed with 16 and Devontavius Payne and Mladen Armus each added 11.

Wofford shot 37% from the field, while the Bucs shot 52.9%. A big difference came down low where ETSU outscored Wofford 36-18 in the paint. The Bucs also got 21 points off of Wofford’s 12 turnovers and outscored the Terriers 28-11 off the bench.

Wofford has a quick turnaround and hosts Western Carolina on Monday, Jan 29 at 7 p.m. The game is the final of nine games the Terriers play in January, seven of which were at home. Then, Wofford hits the road for conference matchups with The Citadel (Feb. 1) and Mercer (Feb. 3).