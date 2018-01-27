Kennesaw State Scores Late to Beat USC Upstate, 81-80

Spartanburg, S.C. (USC Upstate SID) – Anthony Wilson’s jumper with less than two seconds remaining proved to be the game-winner as the USC Upstate men’s basketball team fell in the final seconds to the Kennesaw State Owls, 81-80, on Saturday afternoon from Eddie and Ann Payne Arena in the G.B. Hodge Center.

USC Upstate falls to 6-18 on the season and 1-6 in ASUN play while Kennesaw State improves to 6-16 overall and 2-5 in the conference.

A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS

The Spartans finished the game shooting 28-of-60 (46.7 percent) from the field, 11-for-27 (40.7 percent) behind the 3-point line and 13-for-16 (81.3 percent) at the free throw line.

For the fourth time in his career, Ramel Thompkins scored at least 20 points in a game as he led USC Upstate offensively with 21 on 6-of-14 shooting and 6-for-6 at the free throw line. He also added five rebounds and three assists.

Deion Holmes registered 19 points, five rebounds and two assists on 8-of-16 shooting.

Malik Moore contributed 16 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal and went 5-of-8 shooting and 5-of-6 at the free throw line.

Avery Diggs led the Spartans defensively with six rebounds while Mike Cunningham dished out five assists.

Wilson had a game-high 22 points for the Owls and grabbed six rebounds along with Kyle Clarke and Bryson Lockley.

Nick Masterson had 16 points and six assists while Tyler Hooker scored 11.

The Spartans led 20-15 in second chance points.

FIRST HALF BREAKDOWN

USC Upstate opened the game on a 5-0 run and led 10-2 following a 3-pointer by Thompkins at the 17:23 mark.

The Spartans led 13-7 at the under-16 media timeout.

Kennesaw State pulled to within three, 13-10, following a 3-point play by James Scott.

USC Upstate responded with a 9-2 run to lead 23-12 with 12:44 to play.

After Holmes gave the Spartans a 29-17 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining, the Owls went on a 7-0 run to pull to within five, 29-24, following a pair of free throws by Wilson with 8:10 remaining.

Kosta Jancovic’s jumper with 3:00 to go trimmed USC Upstate’s lead to 39-37.

Thompkins answered with a pair of jumpers to push the Spartans advantage to 43-37.

USC Upstate led 44-43 at halftime.

SECOND HALF BREAKDOWN

After a Holmes layup gave the Spartans a 51-45 lead with 18:34 to go, Kennesaw State used a 7-2 run to make it a 53-52 game less than two minutes later.

USC Upstate answered with a 12-0 run to take a 65-52 lead following an Isaiah Anderson layup with 13:31 remaining.

The Owls crept back to a five-point deficit, 67-62, after Lockley’s layup at the 9:55 mark.

Jure Span pushed the Spartans advantage back to eight points, 70-62, following his 3-pointer with 9:41 remaining.

Kennesaw State came back to tie the game at 72-72 with 5:43 left after Wilson connected on a jumper.

The Owls took their first lead of the game at 74-72 with 4:41 to go on a Wilson tip-in basket.

Anderson made the first of two free throws at the 2:32 mark. After he missed the second attempt, Thompkins got the offensive rebound and was fouled.

Thompkins then made both of his free throws to give USC Upstate the lead back at 75-74.

The lead changed hands four times over the final 2:14 as Kennesaw State led 79-78 with 42 seconds left.

Moore was fouled with 16 seconds to go and put the Spartans back in front 80-79 with his two free throws.

Wilson won the game for the Owls with two seconds remaining after making his jumper from just inside the free throw line.

UP NEXT

USC Upstate remains at home on Monday, January 29 when it hosts Lipscomb at 7 p.m.