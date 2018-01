Spartanburg County (WSPA) — Residents are still concerned one week after the triple homicide in Landrum.

Neighbors of the the three people murdered say they are keeping their doors locked and one eye open.

Jeff Brock is very protective of his family and he says he worries for his teenage son who lives with him.

People in this community say they know very little about what happened the morning of the murders, but Mr. Brock says he has faith in law enforcement to find those responsible.