Moped driver killed after crash in Spartanburg Co.

Spartanburg County (WSPA) — One person is dead after a crash on U.S. 221 in Spartanburg County.

Highway Patrol tells us a moped driver was killed after colliding with another car just before 11 Friday night.

It happened on Chesnee Highway near Mayo Road. This is near Lake Blalock. Both the moped and car were traveling south when they hit.

Troopers say the moped driver was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene due to injuries. The driver in the car was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation. Troopers say there are no charges at this time.

The name of the person killed has not been released.