National Weather Service Issues Winter/Spring Flood Outlook

Greer, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville-Spartanburg National Weather Service Office updated its Winter/Spring Flood Outlook. The outlook takes into account past rainfall over recent months and also considers future expected rainfall. Near average rainfall in January has reinforced the notion that flood potential from rain and melting snow will be about normal for the rest of winter into early spring. The only region in western Carolina with above average flood potential is in the southern mountains of North Carolina, and that potential is only slightly above average/normal. Click the image below for a detailed look at the latest Winter/Spring Flood Outlook from the Greenville-Spartanburg National Weather Service office located in Greer, SC.

