New Wofford Coach Sets Staff

Wofford Athletics

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wofford College football head coach Josh Conklin has announced his staff for the upcoming season. Newcomers include Sam Siefkes as defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach, Allen Smith as defensive line coach, and Trey Johnson as offensive line coach. The staff includes seven members who were a part of the football staff last season and six Wofford graduates.

Returner include offensive coordinator Wade Lang, wide receivers coach Freddie Brown, running backs coach Dane Romero, outside linebackers coach Jon Wheeler, defensive backs coach Rob Greene, tight ends coach B.J. Connolly and assistant defensive backs coach Ilir Emini. Recruiting coordinator duties will be handled by Dane Romero (offense) and Rob Greene (defense).

The 2017 season marked Sam Siefkes’ second year at UW-Platteville and as defensive coordinator for the Pioneers. Last season the team was 7-3 overall. The defense allowed only 18.9 points per game and posted three shutouts. In 2016, Sam helped lead UW-Platteville an 8-3 record and a playoff appearance. The season ended with a 32-31 loss to Saint John’s (Minn.). Before going to UW-Platteville, Siefkes served as a graduate assistant defensive coach for University of Wisconsin Badgers. While with the Badgers, he worked directly with defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and the defensive line during practice and team meetings. Aranda is currently the defensive coordinator/linebackers coach/associate head coach at LSU.

Prior to working with the Badgers, he worked with the Florida International University football team in Miami, Florida. In addition, he worked at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse from 2012-14. Siefkes coached defensive backs, linebackers, and specialists while with the Eagles.

In addition to coaching, Siefkes has experience in strength and conditioning with the Air Force Academy. Siefkes received a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sports Science from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and a Masters of Science in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis (Intercollegiate Athletic Administration) from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Trey Johnson, a 2010 graduate of Wofford, returns to campus as the offensive line coach. He spent last season as the tight ends coach at Eastern New Mexico. The team was 8-2 overall and averaged 32.4 points per game and 442 total yards per game. He was responsible for teaching veer, gap and base blocking schemes. In addition to assisting with the offensive line he was the assistant special teams coach working with kickoff return and punt coverage.

Prior to Eastern New Mexico, Johnson was the offensive line coach at Thomasville High School in 2016. He also spent two seasons at Mount Airy High School, with one season working with the offensive line and one season with the defensive line.

At Wofford, Johnson was a three-year started at center and was a member of the 2007 and 2010 Southern Conference Champion teams. He also went to the NCAA Playoffs with the Terriers in 2007, 2008 and 2010. He led the team in knockdown blocks in 2008 with 133 and was second in 2010 with 101. He was named to the Southern Conference Fall All-Academic Team four times. Following graduation from Wofford with a degree in history and government, he earned his Juris Doctor in 2014 from the Charleston School of Law.

After one season at VMI, Allen Smith returns to Wofford as the defensive line coach. The Keydets had 20 sacks, which was fifth in the SoCon, and 69 tackles for loss last season. He spent the 2016 season at Duke University serving as a football operations assistant working primarily with the Blue Devil defense. During the 2015 season he was as a graduate assistant coach at Appalachian State, helping the Mountaineers to an 11-2 record and Raycom Media Camellia Bowl championship with a 31-28 victory over Ohio. Appalachian State became the first team to win a bowl game in its first season as a full-fledged member of Division I-A/FBS.

Smith arrived at Appalachian State after serving the 2014 season as an assistant coach at Calhoun County High School in St. Matthews, S.C. In his lone campaign at Calhoun County, he served as special teams coordinator and coached the Saints’ outside linebackers, halfbacks and tight ends and helped lead the squad to a 7-3 record. Before joining the coaching ranks, Smith served as a counselor and site coordinator for A&A Youth Community Learning Center in Columbia, S.C., and completed an internship with the Carolina Panthers, focusing on sponsor sales and services, community relations and ticket sales.

Smith was a four-year letterwinner as a defensive end at Wofford from 2009-12. He helped the Terriers to a share of Southern Conference championships in 2010 and 2012, along with three NCAA Division I FCS playoff appearances. A native of Columbia, S.C., Smith graduated from Wofford in 2012 with a degree in business economics.

Spring practice for the Terriers will begin on Wednesday, February 14.

2018 Wofford Football Coaching Staff

Josh Conklin, Head Coach

Wade Lang, Offensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach/Quarterbacks

Sam Siefkes, Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers

Ilir Emini, Assistant Defensive Backs

Rob Greene, Defensive Backs/Defensive Recruiting Coordinator

Allen Smith, Defensive Line

Jon Wheeler, Outside Linebackers/Special Teams Coordinator

Freddie Brown, Wide Receivers

B.J. Connolly, Tight Ends

Trey Johnson, Offensive Line

Dane Romero, Running Backs/Offensive Recruiting Coordinator