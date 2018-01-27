Searchers find body believed to be missing NC boy, FBI says

(WSPA) – The FBI says they believe they have found the body of missing 4-year-old North Carolina boy Raul Gonzalez Johnson in a pond near his home.

The body was found in a pond off of Peabridge Road.

The FBI says Raul’s family was notified but the Scotland County Medical Examiner’s Office still has to confirm the identity and cause of death.

Hundreds of people joined in the search of the area near the boy’s home this week and a pond was drained during the search.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Raul Johnson Wednesday night after he went missing.