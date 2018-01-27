Sexual assault at Upstate frat house under investigation, deputies say

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Oconee County are investigating a sexual assault at a fraternity house off of the campus of Clemson University, late Friday night.

The fraternity house is located on D Morris Way near Seneca.

According to a CU Safe Alert sent out by Clemson University overnight, the house is the Delta Chi Fraternity House.

Clemson University Police were notified of the sexual assault just before 12:30am Saturday by a female on campus.

The woman told officers that the sexual assault happened earlier in the evening at the fraternity house.

The investigation was then turned over to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.