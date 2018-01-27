Sibley Scores 23 Points to Lead Furman Past Western Carolina, 100-66

Greenville, S.C. (Furman SID) — Senior Devin Sibley scored 16 of his game-high 23 points in the first half and Furman netted a season-high 58 points in the opening period en route to a 100-66 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts in Southern Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday afternoon at Timmons Arena.

The win improved the Paladins to 15-7 overall and 6-3 in SoCon play, while the Catamounts fell to 9-12 overall and 4-4 inside the league. With the victory, Furman moved to 21-2 inside the friendly confines of Timmons Arena against SoCon foes since the start of the 2015-16 campaign.

Furman scored the game’s first 13 points and led wire-to-wire to score its fifth victory over the Catamounts in the last six meetings between the teams. The Paladins, 51.6% from the field and 15-of-36 beyond the arc, connected on 10 triples in the first half and shot 57.6% from the field over the first 20 minutes to grab a 58-28 halftime lead.

Sibley made good on 7-of-12 shots from the field and 6-of-8 trips to the foul line to lead all scorers with 23 points to go with his seven boards and three assists. John Davis III drained four triples to add 18 points and Matt Rafferty finished 4-for-5 from the field and 4-for-4 from the line to total 13 points. Freshman Clay Mounce netted 11 points and grabbed six rebounds, while Daniel Fowler contributed 10 points to round out Furman’s five double figure scorers.

The Paladins, who created 21 points in transition and converted on 21-of-28 trips to the charity stripe, committed just one turnover in the first half and finished with just seven miscues for the game.

Matt Halvorsen paced Western Carolina with 15 points on a 9-for-9 effort at the foul line and Ashley Williams came off of the bench to tally 10 points. The Catamounts shot 34.5% from the field and made just four of their 23 three-point attempts.

Furman travels to face Mercer in Macon, Ga., on Thursday night before visiting The Citadel on Saturday afternoon in Charleston, S.C. Both games will be stream live on ESPN3 and can be heard on FoxSports 1440AM, via the TuneIn Radio app and through Stretch Audio at FurmanPaladins.com.