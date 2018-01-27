TD Bank robbed in Anderson, suspect on loose

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Police say a man robbed the TD Bank on North Main Street in Anderson, Saturday morning.

According to the Anderson Police a man walked into the bank and gave the teller a note requesting cash around 11:20am.

The suspect is described as an older man with a grey beard wearing blue jeans, work boots, a tan jacket, and a hooded sweatshirt. He was also wearing a light colored hat and a bluetooth headset.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matt Anderson at 864-844-3767 or Lt./ Carla Roberson at 864-221-8980.