HONEA PATH, SC (WSPA) – A woman was found stabbed to death at a home on Cathy Lane in Abbeville County, Saturday morning.

According to the coroner, 54-year-old Patricia Gayle Todd was stabbed multiple times and died at the scene.

The coroner’s office was called to the scene shortly before 11:00am.

Todd’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville County Coroner’s Office, and SLED are investigating the death.