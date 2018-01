SENECA, SC (WSPA) – A car crashed into the side of a building at the Newry Church of God in Oconee County, Sunday morning.

According to the Corinth-Shiloh Fire Department, the car crashed into the fellowship hall at the church on Newry Road around 10:15am.

Nobody was inside the hall at the time of the crash and nobody was hurt in the crash.

Crews were on scene for around two hours while the car was removed from the building.