Church honors retiring nursery attendant for decades of service

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Central United Methodist Church in Spartanburg held a special event in honor of nursery attendant Lillie Norris, who is retiring after 44 years of taknig care of babies.

A service and luncheon were held in Norris’s honor Sunday at the fellowship hall at the church.

The church also dedicated a newly built amphitheater in her honor. The amphitheater is in the Central Park behind the church which has not been officially opened, yet. The park is expected to be dedicated on Earth Day, April 22.

A stone marker was unveiled Sunday, honoring Norris’s “devotion to the children and families of Central United Methodist Church.”

“She is always expressing the same kind of love week after week. So that consistency has been wonderful,” says Pastor Tom Norrell. “Her compassion and love and I call it love by hugging has been here every week.”