Some polling places moving in Laurens Co. due to accessibility

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Voters in three Laurens County precincts will have to vote in a new location this year.

Voters in the Long Branch, Lydia Mill, and Joanna precincts will be moving to new locations, according to the Laurens County Board of Voter Registration.

The new precinct information is being mailed to affected voters.

Voters in the Long Branch Precinct will now vote at Leesville Church, 2252 Leesville Church Road, Laurens.

Voters in the Joanna precinct will now vote at Joanna-Woodson Elementary School, 510 S. Ellis St., Joanna.

Voters in the Lydia Mill Precinct will now vote at Bell Street School, 600 Peachtree Street, Clinton.

The move is to help the polling places be more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.